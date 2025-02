Show off your style & decorate your space! Come purchase a poster to help represent who you are! 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM in the SUB Lubbock Room!

1/31/2025



Sarah White



whi55681@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 1/31/2025



SUB Lubbock Room



