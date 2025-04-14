Workshops will be offered virtually and in person monthly throughout the Spring semester covering topics such as resumes, personal statements, and interviewing. ALL HEALTH PROFESSIONS SERVED. Learn how to tailor your approach to the specific program. Interview Workshop · VIRTUAL- 4/15/2025 at 3:00pm - 4:00pm, https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/37216a0a-d369-4392-a7b7-6071279c3477@178a51bf-8b20-49ff-b655-56245d5c173c · IN PERSON- 4/16/2025 at 9:00am - 10:00am, University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex Posted:

4/14/2025



Originator:

Angie Haney



Email:

Angie.Haney@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

