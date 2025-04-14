TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Highway to Health Professions Spring Series

Workshops will be offered virtually and in person monthly throughout the Spring semester covering topics such as resumes, personal statements, and interviewing. ALL HEALTH PROFESSIONS SERVED. Learn how to tailor your approach to the specific program.

Interview Workshop

·    VIRTUAL- 4/15/2025 at 3:00pm - 4:00pm, https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/37216a0a-d369-4392-a7b7-6071279c3477@178a51bf-8b20-49ff-b655-56245d5c173c

·    IN PERSON- 4/16/2025 at 9:00am - 10:00am, University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex
Posted:
4/14/2025

Originator:
Angie Haney

Email:
Angie.Haney@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


Categories