Whether you’re passionate about Barre, Cycling, Pilates, Yoga, Kickboxing, or just love the energy of group fitness classes, this course will give you the tools, knowledge, and experience to lead your own classes with style and confidence.

What You’ll Learn:

Master the art of teaching Barre, Cycling, Pilates, Yoga, Kickboxing, and more .

. Gain the skills to lead fun, dynamic, and effective group classes.

Prepare to become AFAA-certified, opening doors to teach at other studios after graduation.

Why Join?

Build confidence and develop leadership skills.

Gain hands-on experience that’s perfect for resumes and future fitness careers.

Be part of a supportive, fun-loving community of like-minded individuals.

Start your journey toward becoming the best, most energetic version of yourself!

AFAA Certification Requirement:

All participants must complete the AFAA Group Fitness Certification Course, available online. Register at register.urec.ttu.edu.

Course Details:

Start Date: February 3rd

February 3rd Location: Texas Tech Recreation Center

Texas Tech Recreation Center Sign Up Now: 8 Spots Left, so sign up quick!

Questions? Reach out to Gabriella Perez at Gabriella.Perez@ttu.edu for more information.

This is your chance to turn your love for fitness into a lifelong passion and career. Don’t miss out—take the leap and become a leader in the world of group fitness!