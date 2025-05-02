Through the film series, attendees will also gain knowledge about various heritage celebrations, historic events, and current trends in health care. They will also receive insight into the customs, culture, and history of other countries and people.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary, though we do encourage you to register to receive a reminder and calendar invite.





Film Synopsis: How are health workers tackling the deeply rooted stigma associated with leprosy as well as the disease? Leprosy in India still persists, despite being officially “eliminated” in 2005. Stigma remains a huge obstacle to early diagnosis and treatment of this curable disease. From health workers and counsellors, to surgeons and shoe makers: from people who live in leprosy colonies to those who demand more from the Indian government – there is still work being done to support people with leprosy in the poorest regions of India. Leprosy remains a salutary lesson of how ‘elimination’ may not be the end of the story when such disease is allowed to remain neglected and even potentially backslide.





To learn more about the film series, please email the Office of Global Health (globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu) or visit our website.



