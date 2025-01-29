We are accepting applications for three student staff positions: Summer Community Advisors, Summer Conference Staff and Guest Services Specialists. Applications due February 7th!

University Student Housing is currently recruiting for three student staff positions this summer. Applications must be submitted online and should include a resume, cover letter, and the names and contact information for three professional references. More information may be found on the Work for Housing webpage: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/workforhousing.php

A brief description of each position is below. Please email housing.rl.jobs@ttu.edu if you have any questions.

Summer Community Advisor:

The Summer Community Advisor (SCA) has primary responsibilities in community building, administration, on-call/crisis response and departmental and campus support. The SCA is responsible for establishing a community environment that is focused on student learning and student success. In order to accomplish this, the SCA is expected to play a variety of roles. The Summer CA must be flexible and creative in their role as an educator, advisor, mentor, and educational programmer to meet the needs of their residents. This position requires a substantial time commitment and the ability to be available and accessible to the members of their community. The Summer Community Advisor is a member of the Residence Life Student Staff and is supervised by Residence Life Professional Staff. In the event of a vacancy, staff may be asked to fulfill a role or have other job duties added to their position to meet the needs of the students and the department. Every effort will be made to recruit and fill positions as quickly as possible to allow staff to return to the duties for which they originally were hired. Direct link to application: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=880528#jobDetails=880528_5639

Summer Conference Staff:

The Summer Conference Staff (SCS) is a student employed by University Student Housing to assist in the daily management and operation of the Residence Halls that are in operation for summer camps and conferences. As a member of the Residence Life staff, the SCS work with Residence Life Coordinators, Graduate Hall Coordinators/Graduate Assistants, Interns for University Student Housing, Senior Specialists, and Leadership Team staff in creating a positive environment for all campus guests. Many times, the SCS is the first contact individuals experience in the residence halls and at Texas Tech University. The SCS provides assistance related to the preparation, stay, and check-out of camps and conferences staying on campus. This includes completing visual room checks, creating key packets, assisting in the check-in/check-out process, working the service desks within the residence halls, and serving on an on-call rotation. Direct link to application: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=880501#jobDetails=880501_5639

Guest Services Specialist

The Guest Services Specialist (GSS) is a student who is employed by University Student Housing to assist in the daily management and operation of a Residence Hall/Complex during the summer season. As a member of the Residence Life staff, the GSS works with Residence Life Coordinators, Graduate Hall Coordinators/Graduate Assistants, Interns for University Student Housing, Senior Specialists, and Summer Operations professional staff in creating a positive environment for all campus guests. Weekly work will include desk coverage at residence halls, weekly meetings, Housekeeping assistance, building preparation, and other summer operational tasks. Many times, the GSS is the first contact individuals experience in the residence halls and at Texas Tech University. Direct link to application: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5639&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=880509#jobDetails=880509_5639