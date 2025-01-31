Experience the tropical magic of Tulum in Lubbock!

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) at Texas Tech University invites you to Noche en Tulum, a special night celebrating culture, music, and community. Step into an immersive tropical atmosphere at Culture, Lubbock's premier nightlife destination, and enjoy the ultimate party experience with the incredible DJ Junio spinning tracks to keep you moving all night long.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, January 31st, 2025

Time: 9 PM – 2 AM

Location: Culture, 1711 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX

Admission: Free Entry for everyone (18+ welcome)!

This event is all about good vibes, great music, and bringing people together. Whether you’re a SHPE member, a Texas Tech student, or just looking for an exciting night out, Noche en Tulum is the place to be!

Don’t miss this unforgettable night with no cover charge. Grab your friends and let’s make memories under the tropical lights.

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.