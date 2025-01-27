Lubbock, prepare for liftoff!





Music Without Borders, in partnership with SMG Events, proudly presents Shlump, the master of deep bass and extraterrestrial soundscapes, live at Culture on Saturday, February 8th, 2025. Known for pushing the boundaries of bass music with his signature “alien bass” sound, Shlump is ready to deliver an unforgettable night of immersive beats and energetic vibes.

This 18+ event promises a full sensory experience, blending heavy-hitting basslines with cutting-edge sound design that will transport you to another dimension. Tickets are just $20, and proceeds will go to support Music Without Borders, helping them continue to create impactful music-driven experiences for communities.

Venue Address: Culture, 1711 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Doors Open: 9 PM

Don’t wait to grab your tickets at smgevents.com. Round up your crew and let’s make this an unforgettable night of bass and energy. See you on the dance floor!

Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.