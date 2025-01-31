ORIENTING IMAGINATION: What are the stakes on the Llano Estacado? Art & Architecture Symposium - January 31st and February 1st, 2025 Firehouse Theatre, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts

Orienting Imagination calls for tangible and intangible interventions addressing reciprocity, communication, and interdependent positionings between us and the lands in which we find ourselves.

SYMPOSIUM SCHEDULE Friday, January 31, 2025 (Firehouse Theatre, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts) Presentations from 1:00-4:30 PM

Break/Poster Session from 4:30-5:30 PM

6:00-7:15 PM: Keynote Lecture - Bryan E. Norwood, Associate Professor of Architecture, University of Texas, Austin

7:30 PM: Reception and Live Performance at CO-OPt Research + Projects (4202 Boston Ave.) Saturday, February 1, 2025 (Firehouse Theatre, Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts) Presentations from 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Lunch Break: 1:00 -2:30 PM

Presentations from 2:30-5:30 PM

Closing Reception: 5:30-6:30 PM ORIENTING IMAGINATION is presented by the Huckabee College of Architecture and the School of Art. For additional information go to this webpage



