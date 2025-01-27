Industry Career Certificates are available at no cost to TTU students. Stand out to employers, explore a new career path, or learn marketable professional skills to complement your major when you choose from over 40 career certificates, like Google's Project Management career certificate. These career certificates are developed by industry leaders like Google, IBM, Meta, Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon, and more! Career certificates are self-paced, and you can enroll in as many as you like. Learn more, create your free account, verify your account via your TTU email inbox, and enroll today at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-7049 for more information. Posted:

