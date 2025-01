Alpha Phi Omega- Beta Sigma is inviting Scouts and Former Scouts to swing by and meet us! We love our scouting legacy and wish to continue it. The event is free to attend.

Alpha Phi Omega is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

1/29/2025



Originator:

Bentley Geesaman



Email:

bgeesama@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 1/29/2025



Location:

157 MCOM



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization