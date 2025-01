Come out to The TTU SUB Courtyard to help out and make Valentine's cards for our friends at Meals On Wheels. Drop by to join Student Activities Board in making one or two cards to spread the love to our surrounding community. For more information, follow us on social media at @texastechsab.

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

1/27/2025



Originator:

Amberlie Davis



Email:

amberlda@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2025



Location:

TTU SUB Courtyard



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization