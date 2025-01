Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a sweet treat and support our cause! Women in STEM is hosting a chocolate-covered strawberry fundraiser—perfect for gifting or treating yourself. Pre-order now and pick up your delicious strawberries for your Valentine!

4 chocolate-covered strawberries for $6 6 chocolate-covered strawberries for $8

Pre-order here: https://forms.gle/mgrPX6FYpXJiQEW2A Final day to order is 2/7 at 11:59 pm!

Women in STEM is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

1/28/2025



Elizabeth Payton



elpayton@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization