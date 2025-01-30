If students have signed their Global Electronic Consent forms, they can now access their 1098-T by:
Logging into Raiderlink
Selecting the “MyTech” tab
Clicking on the “Student Business Services” button in the “Registration and Financials” box
Click on “1098-T Print and View”
A new window will open containing your 1098-T
For more information: Article - 1098-T Information (ttu.edu) and Service - 1098-T (ttu.edu)
If you need to sign your Global Electronic Consent, here is a link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentbusinessservices/FormRepository/Global-Electronic-Consent.pdf
Once you complete the form, you will need email the completed form to sbs@ttu.edu
If you have any additional questions, or need more information, don’t hesitate to check out our website: go.ttu.edu/sbshelp.