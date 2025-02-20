MOMIX: Alice

Travel down the rabbit hole MOMIX-style with Pendleton's newest modern dance creation, ALICE, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. As Alice's body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton's dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes, and other dancers. “I don't intend to retell the whole Alice story” he says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention. I'm curious to see what will emerge, and I'm getting curiouser and curiouser the more I learn about Lewis Carroll, who like me was a devoted photographer.”

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances on PBS's “Dance in America” series, and Italian RAI television, the company's repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries.

WHEN: February 20th (Thu), 2024; 7:00 PM-8:30 PM (no intermission)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Building, 1502 Akron

PARKING: Complimentary parking available for patrons are R03 (the Library lot), R07 )Admin lot), R11 (the Band lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot).

TIX: $20 GA

/ free for students with valid IDs

