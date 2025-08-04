TTU HomeTechAnnounce

True Crime Tuesday @ the Library

The University Library, in collaboration with Women’s & Gender Studies, will host a True Crime-themed series, True Crime Tuesday @ the Library with snacks, trivia and fun activities. The three-part series will take place February through April and will focus on a variety of topics.

 

Join us from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the University Library (Lab 017 in the basement) on the following dates:

 

 Crime and Colleges: April 8 & 22

 

For more information, contact Jenni Jacobs.

 

Jointly sponsored by University Libraries, Women’s & Gender Studies and the Humanities Center.

 
Posted:
4/8/2025

Originator:
Marcos Rubio

Email:
marcosru@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


