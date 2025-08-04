The University Library, in collaboration with Women’s & Gender Studies, will host a True Crime-themed series, True Crime Tuesday @ the Library with snacks, trivia and fun activities. The three-part series will take place February through April and will focus on a variety of topics.

Join us from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the University Library (Lab 017 in the basement) on the following dates:

Crime and Colleges: April 8 & 22

For more information, contact Jenni Jacobs.

Jointly sponsored by University Libraries, Women’s & Gender Studies and the Humanities Center.