Music Without Borders is bringing House of Rhythm to Kong’s—bigger, louder, and more immersive than ever!

Date: January 31, 2025

Time: 9PM - 2AM

Location: Kong’s | 1707 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Entry: 18+

For this edition, we’re pushing boundaries with next-level tech upgrades to enhance the vibe. Expect state-of-the-art sound, mind-bending visuals, and immersive lighting that will transform Kong’s into a true underground haven for house and techno lovers.

Upgraded Sound System: Feel every bass drop and groove to crystal-clear beats.

Enhanced Visuals & Lighting: A dynamic atmosphere that moves with the music.

Immersive Experience: Cutting-edge tech designed to elevate your night.

This isn’t just a party—it’s a movement. Join us as Music Without Borders and House of Rhythm unite to bring an unforgettable night of music and energy to Kong’s!

Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.