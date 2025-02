Human Subject Training for Faculty and Graduate Students

Researchers who attend all five sessions will receive a Certificate of Completion for Texas Tech University Human Subject Training.





Spring 2025 Schedule For more information, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/irb/HST.php Training 1: Introduction to the IRB Wednesday, February 5 Time: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Location: Zoom

Training 2: Navigating Cayuse IRB Wednesday, February 12 Time: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Location: Zoom

Training 3: Data Collection and Privacy, Confidentiality & Security Wednesday, February 19 Time: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Location: Zoom

Training 4: Recruitment and Consent Procedures Wednesday, February 26 Time: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Location: Zoom

Training 5: After IRB Approval – Q&A Wednesday, March 5 Time: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Location: Zoom

Posted:

1/30/2025



Originator:

Kristina McCravey



Email:

kristina.mccravey@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Research Protection Program



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 2/5/2025



Location:

Zoom



