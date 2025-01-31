Music Without Borders & Kong’s invite you to LAST DANCE- a night of pure energy, music, and unforgettable memories!

Super Set x Gregory Torres are bringing the heat with an electrifying set that will keep you dancing all night long. Expect a fusion of house, techno, and high-energy beats to set the perfect vibe for this special event.

Where? Kong’s: 1707 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX

When? Friday, Feb 22nd | Doors open at 9 PM

18+ Welcome

Let’s make this a night to remember gather your crew, hit the dance floor, and be part of the LAST DANCE! See you there!



