Enghouse Video Mediasite Training on April 15, 2pm – 4pm (CT)

TTU Information Technology invites the TTU community to a special Enghouse Video training session on April 15, 2pm – 4pm (CT). 

Our TTU Mediasite Enterprise Video platform supports lecture capture, video delivery, and more. This event is a great opportunity for faculty and staff to explore new resources, see live demos of product capabilities, and enhance skills and proficiency with the platform.

 

Enghouse Video professionals will cover key topics, including:

  • Enghouse Video Roadmap Overview
  • New Products & Features
  • Mediasite  Highlights
  • Engage with Mediasite experts

 


Event Details

  • Date: April 15
  • Time: 2pm – 4pm (CT)
  • Location: The presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.

 
4/14/2025

IT Events

itevents@ttu.edu

Technology Support Services

