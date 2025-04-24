TTU Information Technology invites the TTU community to a virtual InfoReady educational event on April 24 from 10am – 12pm (CT).
Through a strategic partnership with InfoReady, TTU offers a range of tools to streamline award management. InfoReady helps with tasks like designing custom forms, tracking award activity and progress, routing nominations and reviews, managing applications, and sharing results across the institution.
Join InfoReady professionals as they cover key topics, including:
- InfoReady Roadmap
- Product Highlights & Features
- Customization Options
- Security & Accessibility
- Q&A: Engage with InfoReady
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how InfoReady can enhance award management at TTU!
Event Details:
- Date: April 24
- Time: 10am – 12pm (CT)
- Location: The presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.