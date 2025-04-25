Kindly join the JoyCentric organization for our annual "Light the Night" fundraiser on April 25, 2025. The event will take place at the northern end of Maxey Park, beginning at 7:00 PM. The evening will feature food trucks, live music, and the participation of various campus organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a light-up balloon and release it in honor of cancer patients from West Texas. We look forward to your participation in this meaningful event.

JoyCentric Organization is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/11/2025



Originator:

Meredith Schlaefer



Email:

mschlaef@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 4/25/2025



Location:

Northern End of Maxey Park



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

