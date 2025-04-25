Kindly join the JoyCentric organization for our annual "Light the Night" fundraiser on April 25, 2025. The event will take place at the northern end of Maxey Park, beginning at 7:00 PM. The evening will feature food trucks, live music, and the participation of various campus organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a light-up balloon and release it in honor of cancer patients from West Texas. We look forward to your participation in this meaningful event.
JoyCentric Organization is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.