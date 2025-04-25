TTU HomeTechAnnounce

JoyCentric Organization Light The Night Fundraiser

Kindly join the JoyCentric organization for our annual "Light the Night" fundraiser on April 25, 2025. The event will take place at the northern end of Maxey Park, beginning at 7:00 PM. The evening will feature food trucks, live music, and the participation of various campus organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a light-up balloon and release it in honor of cancer patients from West Texas. We look forward to your participation in this meaningful event.


JoyCentric Organization is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. 
Posted:
4/11/2025

Originator:
Meredith Schlaefer

Email:
mschlaef@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/25/2025

Location:
Northern End of Maxey Park

