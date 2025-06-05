TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Discounted Domestic FedEx and UPS Shipping at CopyMail!

Stop by CopyMail located in the SUB basement, Suite 005, for printing, copying, shipping and more.

CopyMail offers Tech students, staff, and faculty a discounted rate for FedEx and UPS domestic shipping for your personal and business mailing needs!



This is a convenient location, and it will save you time and money!

Services:

·    Printing and binding

·    Copies of class notes

·    Syllabus printing

·    Business cards

·    Laminating

·    Brochure and Booklet Printing

·    Color and black & white copies

·    Purchase postage

·    Shipping boxes and envelopes

·    Mail packages

Contact CopyMail

(806) 742-3444 copymail@ttu.edu


Hours: 

8:00 am - 12:45 pm

1:15 pm - 5:00 pm

 
Posted:
5/6/2025

Originator:
Wendy Vander Haeghen

Email:
Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin


Categories