Housing will soon be refunding your deposit for 2024 - 2025. If you do not owe anything to your student account, you could receive a refund and should make sure you have set up My Direct Deposit (MDD). If you have outstanding charges on your account, including any damage charges from Housing, this deposit will apply against those first and any credit balance will be refunded to you. Setting up MDD will speed up access to your refund by up to two weeks! Credits are expected to be posted at the end of May. To set up My Direct Deposit: Article - How to Set Up My Direct Dep... (ttu.edu) If you do not have My Direct Deposit set up, your refund check will be mailed approximately 7-10 days after the credit is posted to your account. Per SBS policy, all checks will be mailed to your local address on file and will not be available for pickup. Please verify your address information is correct on Raiderlink to avoid any additional delays with delivery via USPS. If you have any additional questions, or need more information, check out our customer service portal. Posted:

