Texas Tech University in Lubbock is hosting an exciting Fashion Summer Camp from June 23-27, 2025, designed for young creators (ages 7-11). This day camp offers a fun, hands-on experience where campers will learn the basics of fashion design, including sewing and crafting. Participants will have access to all the supplies they need, including fabric, tools, a camp T-shirt, snacks, and lunch each day. The camp will be hosted at the College of Health & Human Sciences on the Texas Tech Lubbock campus, located at 1301 Akron Ave.

With only 40 spots available, the camp is perfect for budding designers to explore their passion in a supportive environment. The registration fee is $400, covering all materials and meals. Registration opens on February 17, 2025, and spots are not confirmed until payment is received. The deadline to register is May 20, 2025. Don’t miss out on this creative summer adventure! For more information or to register, visit here. For questions, contact us at (806) 742-3068.

