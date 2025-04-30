Proudly honor your connection to Texas Tech University as a staff member with our exclusive Texas Tech Staff Graduate medal. Perfect for any discipline or degree achieved, this timeless medal can be worn with your graduation regalia or displayed as a cherished keepsake.



The elegant black, white and gold design showcases the iconic Texas Tech Double T, circled by the words "Texas Tech University Staff Graduate", and hangs from a black ribbon. Celebrate your achievements and your staff affiliation with Texas Tech as a valued staff member when you wear this during your graduation. It also makes a perfect gift, ideal for colleagues, mentors or as a personal memento to honor your achievements.



This medal is not tied to a specific graduation month or year, making it perfect for wearing at any graduation ceremony or displaying as a tribute to any past graduation.



All proceeds from the sale of these medal will directly benefit Texas Tech staff through the Staff Senate scholarships and emergency funds. Order yours today! Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu Posted:

