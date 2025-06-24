Save the Date! Family Weekend 2025 is set for October 24th – October 26th as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on Oklahoma State! Events will kick off on Friday afternoon, October 24th.

Discounted football tickets will be available starting Summer 2025. Follow @TTUPFR on Facebook and Instagram to learn about additional details and announcements.

If you can’t make it no worries. Family Days at Texas Tech provide additional opportunities for your families to visit. For more information, visit www.go.ttu.edu/familydays.

Stay Connected! Remind your family members to sign up for the Red Raider Family Network, where we’ll be sharing important updates, event details, and more.

We can't wait to see you in Raiderland!