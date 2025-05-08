As previously announced , TTU Information Technology is upgrading network equipment in 95 different locations throughout the Texas Tech campus. Upgrades will occur daily, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Central time.

To determine when your building is scheduled for upgrade, please view the official release schedule . This schedule is subject to change, so please check back regularly!

During upgrades, rolling wired and wireless network interruptions will occur. These interruptions should generally last about 15 minutes but may occasionally last up to one hour.

If you experience issues accessing the network outside of this schedule, or for any other questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/5/2025



