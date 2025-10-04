The Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism warmly invites faculty and graduate students from all disciplines to participate in an evening roundtable discussion!



**Snacks and refreshments provided

RSVP: https://forms.office.com/r/TwdA1ZuhX2



Dr Duncan is a Professor & President's Distinguished Chair in Physics; Director, Center for Emerging Energy Sciences; Fellow and a life member of the American Physical Society, and a Fellow and a National Board Member of the National Academy of Inventors. Duncan was a former flight principal investigator within the Fundamental Physics

Discipline at NASA. Posted:

4/4/2025



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 4/10/2025



Location:

Library Building, 3rd floor, room 305



