To be a secret shopper you must meet these requirements: 1. Have an active Rec center membership 2. Have never attended an F45 Texas Tech Class 3. Be willing to complete a post class survey 4. All Fitness Levels welcome!

You will receive a Free week of classes, and will only be required to complete the survey after your first class! If you are interested, please email Brittany Doak at bdoak@ttu.edu Posted:

4/9/2025



Originator:

Brittany Doak



Email:

bdoak@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming