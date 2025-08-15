Raider Welcome events are set to help students experience what services and programs we have for them! This is a great way to connect students to campus, and we advertise these events across campus. Start planning your event today and take advantage of our exclusive Earlybird SUB reservations! Simply mention “Raider Welcome Earlybird” when booking your event with them before the May 1 general booking date. To submit an event, or to learn more about hosting an event, visit our "Host an Event" page at www.raiderwelcome.ttu.edu. Submissions are due by August 15, 2025. Posted:

4/10/2025



Originator:

Student Engagement



Email:

studentengagement@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

