We're hosting a Baile, a lively celebration of Latin dance, music, and tradition! This event will feature an open dance floor for everyone to join in, regardless of experience. By immersing participants in traditional styles like salsa, bachata, cumbia, and merengue, we aim to spread cultural awareness and appreciation in a fun, engaging way. Sigma Lambda Beta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

