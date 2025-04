Help out Habitat for Humanity with SAB! Habitat for Humanity is an organization dedicated to bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Sign up on Tech Connect today!



Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/9/2025



Originator:

Amberlie Davis



Email:

amberlda@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 4/17/2025



Location:

TBD



Categories

Student Organization