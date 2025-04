Get ready to explore amazing TTU resources that’ll supercharge your daily life! Join Intercultural Education & Engagement (IEE) at the Student Enrichment Center on April 10th from 1pm-3pm as we do a rock painting activity and pass the rock along, to inspire someone else in the process. Let’s make a difference together!

Intercultural Education & Engagement is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

Posted:

4/8/2025



Originator:

Angel Nino



Email:

angnino@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/10/2025



Location:

Student Enrichment Center



