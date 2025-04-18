Grammy-nominated Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia



Lubbock-born and raised singer-songwriter Ricardo Castillon rose to prominence as the charismatic leader of La Diferenzia, dominating the Tejano charts throughout the 1990s. La Diferenzia’s unique blend of romantic ballads and energetic dance tunes earned the septet their indelible place in the hearts of fans across the globe. Their 1994 Grammy-nominated self-titled record (Best Mexican/Mexican-American album) includes the hit singles “Si Lo Quieres” and “Linda Chaparrita”, both of which reached number one on the Billboard Regional Mexican Songs chart. The album was certified gold for selling 500,000 units; and in 1996, La Diferenzia performed it among other hits at the Houston Astrodome to 61,000 attendees. “Mundo Sin Guitarras” quickly became Song of The Year at the 1998 Tejano Music Awards. While championing his solo career, Castillon continues to tour with La Diferenzia; known for their soulful sound and timeless hits, they plan to champion the Tejano charts and to captivate generations old and new for many years to come.



WHAT: Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia

WHEN: April 18th (Fri), 2024; 7:00 PM

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Building, 1502 Akron

PARKING: Complimentary parking available for patrons are R03 (the Library lot), R07) Admin lot), R11 (the Band lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot).

TIX: $23 GA https://shorturl.at/yIEik / free for TTU students with valid IDs

LISTEN HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS28ZVenLiM Que Tropieza

https://youtu.be/NnwkJMwKTd8?si=8YICNbv3ObvS2VVy Si Lo Quieres

The annual Lubbock Lights festival celebrates the panhandle's singers & songwriters who consider themselves largely influenced by the musical heritage of the Texas South Plains. 2025 brings the 11th annual Lubbock Lights concert to the Allen Theatre. Posted:

4/10/2025



Dóri Bosnyak



dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu



Presidential Lecture & Performance



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 4/18/2025



Allen Theatre, Student Union Bldg 1502 Akron



