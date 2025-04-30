Denim Day is a global campaign aligned with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, tracing back to a significant event in Italy's legal system. It emerged following a controversial ruling by the Italian Supreme Court, which overturned a rape conviction, leading to the release of the perpetrator. Notably, the Chief Judge's justification for the decision pointed to the victim's tight jeans, suggesting that their removal implied consent. This sparked outrage, prompting women in the Italian Parliament to wear denim the following day in solidarity with the survivor, thus initiating the movement.

Since its inception, Denim Day has evolved into the longest-standing sexual violence prevention campaign worldwide. It serves as a platform for raising awareness, challenging harmful myths, and offering support to survivors. Denim Day firmly asserts that there is no excuse, regardless of circumstances, that can justify sexual assault.

Denim Day invites everyone to wear denim on Wednesday, April 30th to combat victim blaming and challenge misconceptions about sexual violence. Your participation helps raise awareness and show support. If you wear denim or Denim Day buttons from RISE, don't forget to tag @tturise on Instagram to be featured. Thank you for standing with survivors of sexual violence!