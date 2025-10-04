Don’t miss your chance to see the world premiere of THE NERVE OF MINERVA!

From the creators of Greater Tuna and featuring a colorful cast of animal characters that is sure to make audiences laugh—from the bovine to the canine to the chicken-ine—The Nerve of Minerva is barnyard musical satire for immature audiences who just want to have fun! Minerva is a lowly peahen who can't sing a lick. When the villainous trio of Rat, Weasel, and Fox cook up a scheme to distract a burlesque-dancing sow named Honey and the ever-watchful hound dog Cletus during a barnyard talent show, her weakness turns out to be her saving grace.

Public performances are April 3-13 in the School of Theatre & Dance Complex located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

There is a relaxed, sensory-accommodating performance on Saturday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for THE NERVE OF MINERVA are $10 for TTU faculty and staff and $5 students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required). For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.

Immature Content Advisory: This show’s Looney-Tunes antics may “grind your grits” or make you “clutch your pearls.” But don’t get MAD (Magazine). “What, me worry?”

Recommended for ages 13+