Start your day with a free box of cereal and an important conversation! Join our RISE Peer Educators to discuss cannabis education and harm reduction strategies just in time for 4/20. This engaging event is a chance to learn how to make informed choices, prioritize your well-being, and explore the potential impacts of cannabis use in a safe and supportive environment.

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/10/2025



Originator:

Kaylee Amos



Email:

kayamos@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/18/2025



Location:

SUB Glass Tower



