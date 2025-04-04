Looking for a camp for your 13-15 year old future Red Raider? Look no further! The Future Red Raider Strength and Conditioning camp is a 5-day, 4 hour a day camp that includes mobility, strength, agility, nutrition information and fun for kids aged 13-15. The Future Red Raider camp is coached by certified personal trainers and coaches to help your future red raider get the most out of the one week camp. It is important that each camper bring a water bottle each day as the facility has water refill stations. $150 per student per session. The camp is limited to 10 students per session

Session 1: June16th-20th

Session 2: July 14th-18th