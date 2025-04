Join Intercultural Education & Engagement (IEE) as we get you ready for finals!! From study tips and tricks to exam supplies, we are here to help and can't wait to see you there on May 1st from 12pm-2pm.

4/10/2025



Angel Nino



angnino@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 5/1/2025



Location:

Student Enrichment Center



