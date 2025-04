Send some snail mail, create a custom pen, and have a sweet treat in the SUB TTPD Lobby next Tuesday (April 15) at 11 AM with SAB!

Free with TTU Student ID.



The Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/8/2025



Originator:

Sarah White



Email:

whi55681@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/15/2025



Location:

SUB TTPD Lobby



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization