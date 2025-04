Drop Everything and Read Day on April 11th! D.E.A.R. is a national celebration of reading designed to remind families to make reading a priority. SAB will be volunteering to read to elementary students to celebrate literacy. Sign up to participate on Tech Connect. Join SAB at Overton Elementary foron April 11th! D.E.A.R. is a national celebration of reading designed to remind families to make reading a priority. SAB will be volunteering to read to elementary students to celebrate literacy. Sign up to participate on Tech Connect.



Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/7/2025



Originator:

Addy Foertsch



Email:

Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Event Date: 4/11/2025



Location:

Overton Elementary



