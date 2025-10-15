Get ready for an unforgettable night of worship as the Air1 Worship Now Tour comes to United Supermarkets Arena on October 15, 2025! This powerful evening will feature top Christian artists, leading an uplifting experience of music and praise.

Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff have exclusive early access to tickets during the venue presale, running Tuesday, April 8 at 12 PM EST through Wednesday, April 9 at 11:59 PM Local.

Secure your seats now at AXS.com using the exclusive presale code BELIEVE and be part of this incredible night of faith and music!