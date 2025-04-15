Grab your significant other and enjoy the sounds of the Lubbock Civic Orchestra tonight,Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 7:30 PM in the Hemmle Recital Hall. Come hear works from George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Leroy Anderson, and an old favorite "Mack the Knife." You are sure to see some TTU faculty and staff in the orchestra, so come out and support these familiar faces. No ticket or reservation required. Don't miss this fun and free event!