Bollywood Bash at Kongs

Hosted by Tech Kahaani in collaboration with Kongs, this is the biggest Bollywood party in town! Get ready to dance all night to the latest Bollywood hits, Bhangra beats, and fusion tracks spun by DJ PED. Whether you're a Bollywood music lover, a dance enthusiast, or just looking for a vibrant night out, this event is for you!

Date: April 4, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Location: 1717 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Entry:

21+ $5 Flat

18+ $5 (prices subject to change based on capacity).

Why You Shouldn't Miss It:

Non-stop Bollywood, Bhangra, and EDM mashups

High-energy vibes with an amazing crowd

Top-tier DJ performance by DJ PED

A night full of dancing, fun, and unforgettable memories

