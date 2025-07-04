In an effort to improve Texas Tech University's summer energy efficiency, Operations Division will start securing steam to campus air handlers on April 7th. The operational objectives are to minimize simultaneous heating and cooling costs during the cooling season; plan for and schedule steam system maintenance; and quantify, document, and track the control system adjustments to streamline the process and ensure customer comfort.





Room temperature setpoints on campus will be adjusted to the standard operating spring setpoint of 73°. There is a normal operating range of +/- 2°. If your area is within 71°-75°, it is within setpoint.



Research spaces, medical facilities, childcare facilities, and areas with approved temperature exceptions will not be affected by this adjustment.





If you have any questions, please contact Energy Management and Sustainability at operations.sustainability@ttu.edu.