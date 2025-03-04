|
I am currently looking for an experience developer of Arduino-based system which will be used in my future research project. If you hare experienced with building Arduino systems such as robots and tools, please send your resume to Dr. Changwon Son (changwon.son@ttu.edu). This position is paid up to $20 per hour and you will be included in the research project and have a chance to become a co-author of future journal papers.
4/3/2025
Changwon Son
Changwon.Son@ttu.edu
Industrial Engineering
