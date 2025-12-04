TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join Us for the Worldwide Showcase 2025!
Hey Red Raiders! Get ready for the most exciting cultural event of the year—The Worldwide Showcase! Experience a vibrant celebration of Texas Tech’s diverse cultures through mesmerizing performances of dance, music, and unique artistic expressions from around the globe.

Date: April 12, 2025
Location: Allen Theater (SUB)
Time: 5 PM (Free Entry!)

Come cheer on talented performers as they bring their traditions to life on stage. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of global artistry and community! See you there! 

#WorldwideShowcase #TTU #GlobalTalentShow #RedRaiders

 
Posted:
4/6/2025

Originator:
Shanthan Sudhini

Email:
ssudhini@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/12/2025

Location:
Allen Theatre, SUB


Categories