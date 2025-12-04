Hey Red Raiders! Get ready for the most exciting cultural event of the year—The Worldwide Showcase! Experience a vibrant celebration of Texas Tech’s diverse cultures through mesmerizing performances of dance, music, and unique artistic expressions from around the globe.
Date: April 12, 2025
Location: Allen Theater (SUB)
Time: 5 PM (Free Entry!)
Come cheer on talented performers as they bring their traditions to life on stage. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of global artistry and community! See you there!
