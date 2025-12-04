Hey Red Raiders! Get ready for the most exciting cultural event of the year—The Worldwide Showcase! Experience a vibrant celebration of Texas Tech’s diverse cultures through mesmerizing performances of dance, music, and unique artistic expressions from around the globe.

Date: April 12, 2025 Location: Allen Theater (SUB) Time: 5 PM (Free Entry!)

Come cheer on talented performers as they bring their traditions to life on stage. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of global artistry and community! See you there!

#WorldwideShowcase #TTU #GlobalTalentShow #RedRaiders Posted:

4/6/2025



Originator:

Shanthan Sudhini



Email:

ssudhini@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2025



Location:

Allen Theatre, SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

