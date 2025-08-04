Submit your interest here: https://forms.office.com/r/z6q3KWNyxp! Self-nominations close April 11 in preparation for elections April 14-18. Elected officers will be invited to HESA's end-of-year meeting, 12-1 p.m. April 25.
Positions include:
- President
- Vice president
- Secretary
- Treasurer
- Social media coordinator
- Program and development coordinator
- Outreach coordinator
- First-year representative
- Online representative
Help build a community and network for students like you! HESA is open to all students who are interested or active in a higher education degree or career. As the incoming executive board, you have the autonomy to make HESA the organization you want with new goals and events that support next year's students!
The Higher Education Student Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.