Submit your interest here: https://forms.office.com/r/z6q3KWNyxp ! Self-nominations close April 11 in preparation for elections April 14-18. Elected officers will be invited to HESA's end-of-year meeting, 12-1 p.m. April 25.

Positions include: President

Vice president

Secretary

Treasurer

Social media coordinator

Program and development coordinator

Outreach coordinator

First-year representative

Online representative Help build a community and network for students like you! HESA is open to all students who are interested or active in a higher education degree or career. As the incoming executive board, you have the autonomy to make HESA the organization you want with new goals and events that support next year's students! Help build a community and network for students like you! HESA is open to all students who are interested or active in a higher education degree or career. As the incoming executive board, you have the autonomy to make HESA the organization you want with new goals and events that support next year's students!

The Higher Education Student Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/8/2025



Originator:

Brett Connors



Email:

Brett.Connors@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Student Organization

