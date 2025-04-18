A tuition rebate is available for certain undergraduate students who complete their first bachelor's degree by taking no more than three semester credit hours beyond the minimum required for that degree. If you think you've already applied, check with Student Business Services to confirm your application is on file for the Spring 2025 term. Applications submitted before the deadline will be sent to your college for review, and you'll be notified by mail once a decision is made. If you don’t have outstanding student loans, TTU can refund the amount directly to your chosen bank account. For more information: Article - Tuition Rebate Program for ... (ttu.edu) To go to the application: Article - Tuition Rebate Application (ttu.edu) If you have any additional questions, or need more information, don’t hesitate to check out our website: go.ttu.edu/sbshelp. Posted:

4/18/2025



Originator:

Cheyenne Jackson



Email:

cheyennj@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Business Services





