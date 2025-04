Experience the serenity of outdoors doing pilates with RISE on April 15

Come unwind at our first ever Sexual Assault Awareness Month Pilates in the Park, hosted by RISE, UREC, and FitWell. Experience the serenity of outdoor Pilates, focused on mindfulness and healing. See the rest of our events here - https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/7/2025



Tiffanie Freeman



tiffreem@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Date: 4/15/2025



Urbanovsky Park (By the pond)



